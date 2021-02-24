Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Trading Down 1.5%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 8,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 1,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.