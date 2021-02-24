Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.10

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.10 and traded as low as $72.76. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 696 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.10.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

