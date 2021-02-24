Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Swipe has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $197.34 million and $439.93 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00004665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00738051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About Swipe

SXP is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

