Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,700 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Appian worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Appian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Appian by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 153,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Appian by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Appian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 684,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $2,696,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,054 shares of company stock worth $97,183,938 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPN opened at $180.99 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -329.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPN. Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

