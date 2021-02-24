Swiss National Bank Acquires 55,316 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,316 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KE were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

