Swiss National Bank Buys 10,300 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CoreSite Realty worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 586,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.