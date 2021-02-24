Swiss National Bank Has $12.61 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,884,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

