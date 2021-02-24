Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 343,684 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 343,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,201,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $97,300,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $9,361,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,627,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $56,703,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,921,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.73.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

