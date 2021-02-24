Swiss Re (SSREY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS: SSREY):

2/24/2021 – Swiss Re was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

2/23/2021 – Swiss Re had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/12/2021 – Swiss Re was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

2/10/2021 – Swiss Re was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

1/28/2021 – Swiss Re had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2021 – Swiss Re had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/21/2021 – Swiss Re had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/6/2021 – Swiss Re had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/5/2021 – Swiss Re was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 43,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,412. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. Swiss Re AG has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

