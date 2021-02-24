Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)’s share price traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 1,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sydney Airport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

