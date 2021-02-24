Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of SYKE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. 4,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,299. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

SYKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

