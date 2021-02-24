Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading 10.3% Higher

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.59. 610,116 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 560,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

