Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Trading 5.1% Higher

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.81. 993,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 671,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,313,515 shares of company stock worth $204,210,569. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

