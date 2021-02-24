Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.86.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 851,395 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 798,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 334,366 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

