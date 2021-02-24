Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE SNV opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 744,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.