Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Trading Up 0.2%

Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.64 and last traded at $59.64. Approximately 169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

