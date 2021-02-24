Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.80. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 82,857 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Synthetic Biologics worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

