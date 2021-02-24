Synthetix (SNX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $297.82 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $2.26 billion and $297.82 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for about $19.66 or 0.00039797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.19 or 0.00771635 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00033472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00039328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.78 or 0.04716063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.