Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $510.10

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510.10 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 465 ($6.08), with a volume of 1775137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.66).

SYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 382 ($4.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 448.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 392.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.58.

In other news, insider Caroline Johnstone purchased 11,136 shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

About Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

