Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. Systemax’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

SYX traded down $6.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

In related news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $715,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $93,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,519 over the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYX shares. Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair lowered Systemax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

