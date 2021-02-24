Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.41, but opened at $40.70. Systemax shares last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 1,076 shares.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SYX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Systemax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Systemax news, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,654.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $93,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,397 shares of company stock worth $3,136,519 in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Systemax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,309,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Systemax by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Systemax by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 307,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

