T-Mobile US (TMUS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $154.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $150.00.

1/19/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $172.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TMUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,571. The company has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

