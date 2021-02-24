T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.74. 19,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 17,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) by 123.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.35% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

