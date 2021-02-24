T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Up 13.2%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 7,504,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,870,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.57.

The company has a market cap of $366.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

