Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.78.
TRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight ” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.