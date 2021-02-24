Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Announces Earnings Results

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 36,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,491,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

