Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

