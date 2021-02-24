Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. 17,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

