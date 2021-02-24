Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.29 and last traded at $53.57. Approximately 586,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 164,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.
TCMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.
Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.