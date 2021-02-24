Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.29 and last traded at $53.57. Approximately 586,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 164,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

TCMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.