Tael 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00766483 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.16 or 0.04677741 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

