Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $470.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

