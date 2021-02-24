Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Boosts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $140.92. 5,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $145.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

