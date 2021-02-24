Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Boosts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,327. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

