Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Buys 1,148 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 291,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the period. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,603. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.42 and a 200 day moving average of $179.99. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

