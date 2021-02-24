Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Buys 1,919 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,359. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

