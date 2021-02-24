Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Buys 545 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $24.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $842.00. 8,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,804. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $903.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $871.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

