Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $22.43 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,596 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for 3.3% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of GDS worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in GDS by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in GDS by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

GDS stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.31. 20,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

