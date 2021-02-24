Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.99. 23,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,496. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

