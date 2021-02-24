Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $3.65 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,057.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,920.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,703.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

