Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $4.33 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 0.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,273. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.67 and a 200-day moving average of $444.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,898 shares of company stock worth $22,009,501. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

