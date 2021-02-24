Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,348,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 643,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,795,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $12.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.84. The company had a trading volume of 159,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

