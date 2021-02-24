Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Lowers Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,224 shares during the period. Kingsoft Cloud makes up about 1.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.15% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of KC stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,235. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

