Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 261,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. iHuman accounts for 0.7% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of iHuman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in iHuman during the fourth quarter worth about $7,838,000.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of iHuman in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of IH stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,161. iHuman Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $31.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter.

iHuman Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

