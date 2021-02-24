Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Makes New $8.89 Million Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 523,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,000. Yatsen makes up approximately 1.3% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.12% of Yatsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000.

Yatsen stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,858. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

