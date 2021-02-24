Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Purchases 1,550 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Equinix by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Equinix by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $654.40. 9,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $714.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $742.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.