Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Purchases 3,341 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.86. 9,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

