Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Purchases 905 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $1,326,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $12.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,429.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,464.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,334.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 169.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

