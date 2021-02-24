Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Purchases 997 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 0.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $565.93. 9,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,599. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.