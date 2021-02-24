Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.89. 42,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,249. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

