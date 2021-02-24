Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for about 0.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 170.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $506,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,847. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.46. 15,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.